Universal Stainless & Alloy Products down ~5% on lower Q1 revenues and profitability

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP -4.8% ) reports Q1 sales of $60.3M, -5.4% Y/Y, but an increase of 5.6% on Q/Q basis.

Sales to the aerospace (~71% of total sales) and power generation end markets increases sequentially and Y/Y, while sales to the oil & gas, heavy equipment and general industrial markets were lower than in both prior periods.

Sales of Specialty alloys was $50M, -1.4% Y/Y, and Premium alloys revenue of $9.4M is down 21%.

Gross margin declines ~230bps to 12.2% due to lower than forecasted shipment volume, product mix and slower recovery in surcharges; operating margin compresses ~240bps to 4%.

Shipment volume is down 9% to 10,160 tons

Previously: Universal Stainless & Alloy Products misses on revenue (April 24)