Shell strikes oil at Gulf of Mexico's Blacktip prospect

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A -1.6% ) says it made one of its biggest U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil discoveries at the Blacktip exploration well, the company's second material discovery in the Perdido Corridor.

Shell says the Blacktip well - operated by Shell and co-owned by Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) and Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF) - has encountered more than 400 ft. of net oil pay with good reservoir and fluid characteristics.

Shell has added more than 1B boe of resources over the last decade in the Gulf of Mexico.