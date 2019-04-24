More on GATX's Q1 results

GATX (GATX +1.9% ) reported Q1 revenue growth of 3.8% Y/Y to $317M, with Lease revenue of 274.4M (+0.44% Y/Y); Marine operating revenue of $13.1M (-7.8% Y/Y); and other revenue of $29.5M (+64.8% Y/Y).

Revenues by segments: Rail North America $248.3M (+5.5% Y/Y); Rail International $54.2M (-0.4% Y/Y); Portfolio Management $2.8M (-41.7% Y/Y) and American Steamship company $11.7M (+8.3% Y/Y).

Rail North America fleet utilization was 99.4% for the quarter, compared to 98.2% in 2018; Lease Price Index was positive 5.2%; average lease renewal term was 39 months; and investment volume was $99M.

Rail International: GRE’s fleet consisted of ~23,500 cars and Q1 fleet utilization was 98.9%.

FY19 Guidance, reaffirms: EPS $4.85-$5.15.

