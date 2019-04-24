ALX Uranium to take 51% stake in Close Lake uranium from Orano Canada

ALX Uranium (OTCPK:ALXEF) signs a binding option agreement with Orano Canada to earn up to a 51% interest in the Close Lake uranium project in eastern Athabasca Basin area of northern Saskatchewan, Canada

The company will fund the exploration expenditures for $12M for a period of 5 years, as well as issue 10M ALX Uranium shares to Orano.

Close Lake is currently a joint venture with Orano holding 74.4% interest, Cameco with 14.9% interest, and JCU Holding with 10.6% interest.

Close Lake consists of 21 mineral claims totaling 38,679 hectares