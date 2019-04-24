The Brink's +5.6% post Q1 results

The Brink's (BCO +5.6% ) reports Non-GAAP organic growth of 6% in Q1.

North America revenue rose 36% Y/Y to $434.5M.

South America revenue fell 10% Y/Y to $230.3M.

Rest of the world revenue too fell 14% Y/Y to $240M.

Adj. operating margin rate improved 100 bps to 9.4%.

Segment-wise adj. operating margin: North America increased 370 bps to 10.1%; South America declined 310 bps to 18.7% & Rest of the world increased 70 bps to 9.9%.

During the quarter, the company repurchased ~1.35M shares for ~$94M at an average price of $69.35/share.

FY2019 Non-GAAP Guidance: Revenues: ~$3.75B; operating profit $405-425M (margin 10.8-11.3%); Diluted EPS: $4.10-4.30 & Adj. EBITDA $590-610M.

“We expect organic growth initiatives and acquisition-related synergies to drive profit growth across all segments, supporting an expected increase of 100 bps in our 2019 margin rate to approximately 11%.” said Doug Pertz, President and CEO.

