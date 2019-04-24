Vale seeks $2B payout in lawsuit over Guinea project

Vale (VALE -2.9% ) says it filed a lawsuit in the U.S. to force BSG Resources to pay it ~$2B, as mandated by an arbitrator in a dispute over a joint venture in Guinea, plus interest and expenses.

The arbitration case stems from a dispute between Vale and the company controlled by Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz over Simandou, one of the world’s biggest iron ore deposits.

Vale has accused BSGR of fraudulently inducing it to buy a 51% stake in a joint venture to develop the mine, a concession later revoked by the Guinean government on charges the rights were obtained through corrupt means.