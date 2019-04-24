Semis gain despite warnings, lower March billings

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is up 1.6% as the sector shakes off the Texas Instruments warning that the cyclical downturn is just starting and STMicroelectronics' caution of a softer 2019, leading to spending cuts.

Semi equipment stocks are in the green despite SEMI data showing that North American billings for March totaled $1.83B, down 25% Y/Y and 2% on the month.

Test and assembly equipment manufacturers showed "modest improvement" on the month. But SEMI expects overall spending to remain muted for the rest of the year.