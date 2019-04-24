Semis gain despite warnings, lower March billings

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is up 1.6% as the sector shakes off the Texas Instruments warning that the cyclical downturn is just starting and STMicroelectronics' caution of a softer 2019, leading to spending cuts.
Semi equipment stocks are in the green despite SEMI data showing that North American billings for March totaled $1.83B, down 25% Y/Y and 2% on the month.
Test and assembly equipment manufacturers showed "modest improvement" on the month. But SEMI expects overall spending to remain muted for the rest of the year.
Relevant semi equipment stocks: Lam Research (LRCX +1.6%), KLA-Tencor (KLAC +2.7%), Applied Materials (AMAT +2.8%), Axcelis (ACLS +2.7%), Brooks Automation (BRKS +2.1%).
