Telefonica selling data centers for €600M - Report

Telefonica (TEF -1.3% ) is selling its data-center unit to Asterion Capital Partners for €600M, according to a report in El Confidencial.

That covers 25 data centers across nine countries.

Final offers came in on March 29, and the debt-laden company took a month to consider them due to delicate security issues, according to the report.

Telefonica has gotten its liability below €40B for the first time in 10 years, it notes.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and BBVA advised on the deal.

Source: Bloomberg