Key events - healthcare (Part 2)

Noteworthy events during the latter part of the week of April 28 - May 4 for healthcare investors.

FRIDAY (5/3): American Urological Association Annual Meeting, Chicago (4 days). UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN): Phase 3 data on UGN-101 in urothelial cancer. ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX): Next-gen anitens in castration-resistant prostate cancer models.

American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery and American Society of Ophthalmic Administrators (ASOA) Annual Meeting, San Diego (5 days). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT): Phase 3 data on Dexycu for post-operative inflammation following cataract surgery. Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL): OTX-TIC in glaucoma, Dextenza in ocular itching.

SATURDAY (5/4): American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting, Philadelphia. TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX): Phase 2 and open-label extension data on ublituximab in relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS). MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV): Phase 2b (SPRINT-MS) data on MN-166 (ibudilast) in progressive MS. Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX): Phase 2 data on zilucoplan in generalized myasthenia gravis. Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID): OV101 in Angelman and Fragile X syndromes. Alder BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR): Eptinezumab for migraine prevention.