Diversified Gas & Oil expands borrowing base of $950M.

AIM listed Diversified Gas & Oil (OTC:DGAOF) announces that its bank syndicate, led by KeyBank National Association, has been enlarged from 12 to 14 banks, and the borrowing base available under its $1.5B facility is up 31% from $725M to $950M.
Additionally, the Company has negotiated a 25bps reduction to each tier of the facility's pricing grid, lowering the spread by nearly 10%.
With liquidity exceeding $330M and lower interest rate, the maintains its commitment to low leverage with Net Debt-to-EBITDA of ~2X
