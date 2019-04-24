Encompass Health Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.89 (-4.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.12B (+7.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, EHC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward.