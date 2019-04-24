TAL Education Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (+7.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $685.64M (+36.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TAL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward.