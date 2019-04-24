Caterpillar -2% on continued subdued growth in China, higher inventories

Caterpillar (CAT -2.3% ) tumbles into the red after Q1 earnings are puffed up by a one-time tax gain and tepid sales in the Asia Pacific region point to continuing slow growth in China.

CFO Andrew Bonfield says the industry enjoyed stronger than expected activity in China ahead of the Chinese New Year but the company's full-year sales would remain flat in the region.

“Caterpillar has most exposure to China in their construction industry business and that business was just a bit disappointing on revenue and margins,” says Jefferies analyst Stephen Volkmann.

CAT says Q1 operating margin in its construction equipment business fell to 18.5% from 19.7% a year earlier as higher manufacturing and freight costs hurt profits.

CAT also says inventories rose and it flags declining market share and “aggressive pricing” from competitors in China.

“Investors don’t like when big machinery companies like Caterpillar report in-line quarters during periods when dealers are adding all that inventory and they’re supposed to be getting ready for the spring selling season,” says William Blair analyst Larry De Maria.