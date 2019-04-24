Freeport-McMoRan Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 (-82.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.77B (-22.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, fcx has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.