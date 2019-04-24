Valero Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (-77.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $24.38B (-7.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, vlo has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.