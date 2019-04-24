Baxter Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Baxter (NYSE:BAX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.68 (-2.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.61B (-2.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bax has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.