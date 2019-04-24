Huntington Bancshares Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (+14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.16B (+6.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, hban has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.