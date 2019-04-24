Stocks fluctuate in mixed midday trading

After pulling up into the green for part of the morning, the S&P 500 and the Dow slip 0.1% in midday trading in New York while the Nasdaq is essentially flat.
The real estate (+0.8%) and utility (+0.5%) sectors outperform the broader market as energy (-1.2%) and communication services (-0.4%) lag.
Occidental -2.4% after topping Chevron's (-2.6%) bid for Anadarko (+12%). AT&T falls 4.0% after reporting disappointing Q1 revenue.
The Stoxx Europe 600 Index closes down 0.1%.
Crude oil falls 0.8% to $65.78 per barrel.
10-year Treasury rallies, pushing yield down 5 basis points to 2.519%.
Dollar Index rises 0.2% to 97.77.
