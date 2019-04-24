Stocks fluctuate in mixed midday trading

After pulling up into the green for part of the morning, the S&P 500 and the Dow slip 0.1% in midday trading in New York while the Nasdaq is essentially flat.

The real estate ( +0.8% ) and utility ( +0.5% ) sectors outperform the broader market as energy ( -1.2% ) and communication services ( -0.4% ) lag.

Occidental -2.4% after topping Chevron's ( -2.6% ) bid for Anadarko ( +12% ). AT&T falls 4.0% after reporting disappointing Q1 revenue.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index closes down 0.1% .

Crude oil falls 0.8% to $65.78 per barrel.

10-year Treasury rallies, pushing yield down 5 basis points to 2.519%.