GNC Holdings Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

GNC Holdings (NYSE:GNC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (-25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $552.3M (-9.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, gnc has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.