Lower Q1 operating cash flow and profitability pulls SunCoke Energy Partners down

SunCoke Energy Partners down (SXCP -5.3% ) as Q1 results came in below expectations, amid adverse weather conditions, during the quarter, which impacted the operations across business

Sales increases 16% Y/Y to $230.4M primarily reflecting the pass-through of higher coal prices in Domestic Coke segment; however adj. EBITDA and net income is down 1.8% and 7.7% to $47.7M and $4.5M, respectively.

Domestic Coke sales volume rises 2% to 570k tons; Logistics handled 5,501k tons, down 30%.

Operating cash flow was $25.7M compared to $66.1M in last year; distributable cash is down 5.5% to $26M.

Reaffirms FY19 adjusted EBITDA guidance range of ~$215M -$225M, with distributable cash flow of ~$93M - $108M and Capex to be between $55M - $60M.

