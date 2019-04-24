Boeing sheds 210 orders after India's Jet halts operations

Boeing (BA +0.9% ) says it removed 210 aircraft from its order backlog to reflect concerns about customer credit quality, pushing net orders into negative territory up to the end of March at minus 119 despite orders in Europe and Asia.

The company does not disclose the name of the airline involved but the move came days after India's Jet Airways halted operations after lenders rejected a plea for emergency funds.

Under recent changes in accounting rules, Boeing removes orders that fail to meet its criteria for recognizing revenue into a separate category, while holding onto contractual claims.