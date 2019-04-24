Masco Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Masco (NYSE:MAS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (+4.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.99B (+3.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mas has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward.