Disney not focused on beating Netflix - Streaming chief

Disney's "Netflix killer" isn't looking to be bigger than the streaming industry's elephant, but to coexist with it, company streaming leader Kevin Mayer says.

Speaking at a media/telecom conference in Indonesia, Mayer says "Netflix (NFLX -1.8% ) is a very high-quality service. We're offering entirely different content" with plans for Disney Plus.

"We're not after being bigger than Netflix or beating Netflix ... We'd just like to serve consumers well," he says.

He acknowledges that Disney (DIS +1% ) is giving up high-margin licensing revenue in the launch of its own branded service. But it will use the firepower of its fully armed and operational synergy powers to promote the new service, including theme parks, consumer products, and its TV networks and film operations.

So subscriber acquisition will be "a little more efficient than others because of those platforms ... We'll utilize those fully and aggressively, for sure."