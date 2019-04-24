Roper Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Roper (NYSE:ROP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.79 (+6.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.29B (+6.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, rop has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.