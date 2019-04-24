Patterson-UTI Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.21 (-31.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $694.1M (-14.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, pten has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 10 downward.