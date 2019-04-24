Reliance Steel & Aluminum Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.37 (+3.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.97B (+7.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, rs has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.