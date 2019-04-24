Cullen/Frost Bankers Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.75 (+8.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $366.47M (+14.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cfr has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.