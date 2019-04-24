National Oilwell Varco Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.08 (+55.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.99B (+10.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, nov has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward.