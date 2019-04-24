More on M/I Homes Q1 results

M/I Homes (MHO -2.2% ) reported Q1 revenue growth of 10% Y/Y to $481.1M; and New contracts decreased by 5% Y/Y to 1,644 contracts.

Q1 Gross margin declined by 111 bps to 19.3%; and operating margin declined by 80 bps to 6.3%.

Q1 Adj. EBITDA was $39.54M (+2.5% Y/Y); and margin declined by 60 bps to 8.2%.

Total Inventory was at ~$1.73B up by 9.5% Y/Y.

Backlog sales value decreased 2% Y/Y to $1.1B, and backlog units decreased 3% Y/Y to 2,652 homes.

Cash used in operating activities for the quarter was $22.63M, compared to $32.41M a year ago.

Company ended the quarter with shareholders' equity of $871M and a homebuilding debt to capital ratio of 47%.

