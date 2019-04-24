AFLAC Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.06 (+1.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.46B (flat Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, afl has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.