Fortive Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.69 (-11.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.63B (-6.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ftv has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward.