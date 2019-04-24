Proofpoint Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (+13.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $199.32M (+22.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, pfpt has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 3 downward.