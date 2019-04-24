TechnipFMC Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (+10.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.13B (flat Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, fti has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 6 downward.