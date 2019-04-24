PerkinElmer Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.66 (+4.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $645.38M (+0.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, pki has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.