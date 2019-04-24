Arthur J.Gallagher Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Arthur J.Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.61 (+5.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.96B (+8.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ajg has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.