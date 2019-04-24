CPSI acquires Get Real health to expand patient engagement solutions

CPSI (CPSI +0.6% ) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Get Real Health, based in Rockville, Maryland, it delivers technology solutions to improve patient outcomes and engagement strategies with care providers.

This acquisition will advance ability to care for patients outside the walls of a community healthcare facility.

CPSI anticipates that the acquisition will yield ~$1M in annual cost synergies. It is expected to be accretive to Adjusted EBITDA for 2019.

Consideration to be paid by CPSI is $11M, payable in cash. Plus, an earn-out payment of up to a maximum of $14M, depending on the EBITDA performance of Get Real Health during 2019.

The transaction is targeted to close in the second quarter of 2019.