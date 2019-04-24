Nielsen, Entercom in multi-year measurement deal

Nielsen Holdings (NLSN +0.2% ) and Entercom (ETM +1.6% ) have reached a multi-year strategic deal for measurement tools.

Radio-focused Entercom will be able to tap a number of new Nielsen tools, including Nielsen Media Impact, RHIZA, Nielsen Marketing Cloud and the Tally Engine API.

Other products come along as well, including Nielsen Radio Market Report, Tapscan, and the nationwide and national regional database, as well as Arbitrends, Weeklies, PD Advantage Web, Gracenote and The Analysis Tool in some markets.

Entercom has a portfolio of 235 radio stations.