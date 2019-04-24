HomeStreet `disappointed' by Blue Lion proxy contest

HomeStreet (HMST +0.1% ) confirms that Charles W. Griege Jr.'s Blue Lion intends to present proposals and nominate two candidates, including Griege, to the company's board at its annual shareholder meeting.

The company says it's "disappointed that Blue Lion has decided on this action, as we would have preferred avoiding another distracting and unnecessary proxy contest."

HomeStreet says it's engaged "extensively" with Blue Lion and Griege since the activist firm's proxy contest last year and has provided Griege with regular access to HomeStreet senior management and has arranged discussions with members of the board.

