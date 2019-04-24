New Age Beverages inks deal with Bob Marley's family

New Age Beverages (NBEV +4% ) it signed a deal with the family of Bob Marley deal for the expansion of Marley brand licensing for ten more years.

The new agreement includes the Marley family more directly supporting the marketing and awareness and building of the Marley brand.

New Age expects to commercialize the full Marley portfolio of beverages this year, including Marley Mellow Mood+CBD.

New Age's Marley brand was one of the company's leading brands in growth in 2018 with increased demand of more than 70%.

Source: Press Release