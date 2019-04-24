AbbVie Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.07 (+10.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.81B (-1.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, abbv has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.