Comcast Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.68 (+9.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $27.27B (+19.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cmcsa has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward.