Boeing +1% as earnings show no danger of liquidity crunch

Boeing (BA +1% ) shares maintain solid gains even after missing Q1 estimates and pulling full-year guidance, as investors are relieved that the company put a price tag on the 737 MAX groundings and its balance sheet remains healthy.

Q1 was "less about the financial results and far more focused on the impacts from the 737 MAX grounding and its impact on production," says Tom Kennedy, head trader and analyst at New England Investment & Retirement Group.

The MAX production slowdown alone has cost it $1B so far, Boeing says, because the lower rate means the company has to pay more for parts, which Kennedy says provides "more clarity into the near-term financial impact Boeing must face, giving investors more confidence that Boeing can handle the short-term headwinds to operating results."

Q1 results "paint a picture of a company with strong fundamental demand going about its business and not in any danger of a liquidity or financial crisis," says CFRA analyst Jim Corridore.

In today's earnings conference call, CEO Dennis Muilenburg said the 737’s return was the company's highest priority but is still looking to get the new 777X twin-aisle jetliner into flight testing this year, with the program remaining on track for delivery in 2020.