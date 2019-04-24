Raytheon Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.48 (+12.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.58B (+4.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, rtn has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.