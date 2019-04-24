Cannell launches new attack on Lee Enterprises board

After some quiet in its war on the board of Lee Enterprises (LEE -3.5% ), Cannell Capital has launched a new salvo.

A "positive trend" for shareholders is the decline in support for incumbent directors Mary Junck, Herb Moloney and Kevin Mowbray, Cannell says. Approval for the three dropped to an average 83% at February's annual meeting, Cannell says, compared to 97% in 2016 -- a development for which Cannell is taking credit, due to opposing a "tired and stale board."

Proxy advisers ISS and Glass Lewis were unanimous in agreeing that Lee should recruit new directors, Cannell says.

The firm also objects to three directors being over age 70, contravening the company's corporate governance guidelines. "Although these guidelines do specify an expectation for 'extraordinary circumstances,' shareholders should ask LEE what are these extraordinary circumstances which cause a full one third of the Board to violate its own guidelines. Are there really any extraordinary circumstances?"

A window for new shareholder nominations to the board closes Sept. 24; "In the meantime, this owner is disappointed by what appears to be a sham search process," Cannell says. "Should some fresh blood appear, this shareholder suspects that it will take the form of a meek candidate hand-picked by the entrenched incumbents."

