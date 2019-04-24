Hess Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Hess (NYSE:HES) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, before market open.
The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.27 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.43B (+2.9% Y/Y).
Over the last 2 years, hes has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.
