Better-than-expected Q1 production powers Centamin shares

Centamin (OTCPK:CELTF +12.1% ) reports Sukari Gold Mine produced 116,183 ounces of gold in Q1, ahead of 105,000 - 115,000 ounces expected; the rise was boosted by quicker than expected by operational improvements underway at Sukari’s open pit and underground sections

However, Gold sales of 111,365 ounces is down 15% Y/Y

Cash costs of production of US$631/ounce produced and AISC of US$898/ounce sold, both are trending toward the lower end of annual guidance

Average realized sales price is down 2% Y/Y to $1,303/ounce

Reports record processing plant throughput of 3.25Mt of ore at a 95% plant utilization rate.

During the quarter, generated $13.9M free cash flow.

The Company reiterates 2019 guidance: Gold production of 490,000 - 520,000 ounces, at cash costs of $675-$725 per ounce produced and AISC of $890-950 per ounce sold; forecasts exploration budget of $40M.