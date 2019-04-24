DoJ staff urges Goldman guilty plea in 1MDB case - FT

The U.S. Department of Justice staff are recommending that a settlement with Goldman Sachs (GS -1.2% ) over its role in Malaysia's 1MDB corruption scandal should include a guilty plea, the Financial Times reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Senior DoJ officials are now considering the recommendation made by career prosecutors, they said.

The bank has insisted that the misconduct was due to two rogue bankers in its Asian operations, who circumvented the company's compliance measures. Two ex-Goldman bankers, Roger Ng and Tim Leissner, have been indicted; Leissner has pled guilty.

"We do not believe that such a charge would be warranted by the facts of the case or the law, particularly because senior management was unaware of the criminal activity by Mr. Leissner and his associate who took extraordinary efforts to hide their part in the illegal scheme from management, compliance, and legal functions at the firm," Goldman spokesman Jake Siewert told the FT.

Previously: Two former Goldman bankers banned from industry for 1MDB roles (March 12)