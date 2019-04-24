LKQ Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 (+1.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.14B (+15.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, lkq has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward.