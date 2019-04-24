Consolidated Communications Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.14 (-100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $338.29M (-5.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cnsl has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.