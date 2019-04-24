Bristol-Myers Squibb Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.08 (+14.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.72B (+10.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bmy has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.